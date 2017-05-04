Citizenship test must not replace history exam

Before immigrants become U.S. citizens, they must answer 10 randomly selected questions about U.S. history, geography and government.
More than 90 percent succeed.
Native-born Americans are a different story.
In a 2012 phone survey that posed the same questions to people born in the U.S., less than two-thirds passed.
Perhaps that is what motivated Texas lawmakers to tentatively approve House Bill 1776, a bill that would require high school seniors to pass an exam similar to the citizenship test before graduation.
The test would replace the curriculum-based history exam seniors currently must pass to earn their diploma.
We know well the problems of appalling and widespread ignorance of civics and U.S. history.
Indeed, a University of Pennsylvania survey just before 2016’s elections found that only a quarter of Americans can name the three branches of government.
But eliminating the end-of-course exam is foolish.
The current exam measures the student’s grasp of the curriculum taught in public schools.
Introducing a test not based on that curriculum and making it a condition of graduation seems odd and potentially problematic for teachers who prepare their students for tests based on their course of study.
All students should graduate high school able to pass a citizenship exam, but this legislation isn’t the way to accomplish that goal.
Comments