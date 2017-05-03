Constitution was built to last, so we should let it

If anything about the United States ever called for caution stacked upon caution, it’s tinkering with the Constitution.
Our nation’s founding document has been changed only 27 times since it was ratified in 1788 — remarkable testimony to the thoughtful men who drafted it to last. They were even wise enough to include difficult but functional ways for future generations to change it.
Those 27 amendments all followed the same path. They were drafted by Congress and ratified by three-fourths of the states.
Gov. Greg Abbott has championed a new set of changes following a second path, a “convention of states” under the Constitution’s Article V.
Thursday, the Texas House will consider Senate Joint Resolution 2, calling for that convention to produce three new amendments: limiting the federal government’s spending power, limiting the terms of federal officeholders and limiting the federal government’s power to control what happens in the states.
The Senate has already adopted SJR 2.
Fortunately, the Constitution enforces caution. Only nine states have called for a convention so far; Article V requires 34 before a convention can be called.
Should the convention be held and recommend amendments, 38 states would have to ratify them individually before they would be finally adopted.
The next most logical caution is simple: Don’t call the convention, because it’s not needed.
Notice the common theme among SJR 2’s proposed amendments: limits on the federal government.
But the federal government is us. We elect the people who lead that government, and we can un-elect them when they don’t do what we want.
We are to blame for Washington’s behavior. These are “stop me before I kill again” amendments.
The final element of caution would be very strict controls on what delegates to a convention are allowed to do.
Article V imposes little restraint. Senate Bill 21 and Senate Joint Resolution 38, both adopted by the House on Wednesday, require delegates to vote only as the Legislature prescribes.
Some convention advocates want to drop those restrictions. They must not succeed.
