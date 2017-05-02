Lawmakers must clear UNTHSC’s path for growth

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth is beginning a new life, including a partnership with Texas Christian University to open the city’s first M.D. school in July, 2019.
Nothing about those plans jeopardizes UNTHSC’s future — or its proud past — as the thriving home of the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
But it is time to change two things that are part of the past, for which UNTHSC needs the help of the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott.
The task is already partly done: The House has passed House Bill 1913 by Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth. The bill would remove a 1983 law requiring UNTHSC’s president to be a licensed Doctor of Osteopathy and a 1993 statute that prohibits the school from issuing M.D. degrees.
The Senate should promptly pass HB 1913, and Abbott should sign it into law.
There’s history to both provisions. Part of it is outdated animosity between D.O.’s and M.D.’s, who are equally licensed to practice medicine.
The president’s D.O. requirement formerly was needed for accreditation, but it no longer is. Eliminating it expands the hiring pool for the most talented future presidents.
The M.D. degree prohibition ostensibly cleared the way for a new medical school on the border, where there are now two such schools.
Nothing should hold this bill or UNTHSC back.
