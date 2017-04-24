Students will ‘examine,’ not ‘evaluate’ evolution

After months of hearings, discussion and committee meetings, the State Board of Education decided on a compromise on ninth-grade biology curriculum language.
In February, a science committee argued to remove language that could open the door for creationism and intelligent design to be taught in ninth-grade biology.
The committee, made up of educators and district officials, wanted the language changed so teachers didn’t have to “evaluate” scientific explanations for origin of life and intelligent design.
A compromise was reached to strike the word “evaluate” and replace it with more restrictive language, like “examine,” for the curriculum in these instances.
The board gave final approval to the revisions Friday.
Ninth-grade science teachers already have to cover a lot of curriculum, and “evaluating” evolution versus creationism isn’t explicitly mentioned in the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS, test.
Though Texas is predominantly Christian and creationism and intelligent design are an unavoidable conversation, science teachers shouldn’t have to devote precious time to teaching the complex subject.
The State Board of Education made the right call.
Comments