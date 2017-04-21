Fort Worth is on the right track: Keep Zimmerman

W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman is the only positive choice to lead Fort Worth City Council District 3.
Zimmerman is gruff. He is 74. He doesn’t always say the right thing.
But he is the only candidate who upholds Fort Worth proudly and defends the city as on the right track for growth and business success.
Zimmerman, a defense consultant and former Lockheed Martin Aeronautics executive, has stood firmly alongside Mayor Betsy Price, council members and city leaders to build a city that is now the U.S.’s 16th largest.
That is not always easy, and Zimmerman doesn’t always make everybody happy, particularly when he says no to developers or to something we can’t afford.
But look at the results: West and southwest Fort Worth have gone from bust to boom during his eight years on City Council. Free enterprise and jobs have flourished along the Chisholm Trail Parkway, Bryant Irvin Road and Alta Mere Drive.
Fort Worth needs Zimmerman’s leadership and experience as District 3 prepares to add yet another 50,000 residents in the new Walsh Ranch development.
In particular, Zimmerman pushes for highway improvements, better roads and public transit, all essential for west and southwest Fort Worth to grow and thrive.
Challenger Brian Byrd, 46, a doctor and former hospice care executive, would pinch pennies so tightly it would choke west Fort Worth’s success.
Zimmerman backs cutting homeowners’ tax rate, but not too much for the city to meet increasing needs.
Byrd wants to fix roads and hire 500 police officers without raising average tax bills. That makes no sense.
Zimmerman is a strong supporter of Fort Worth’s new TEXRail train to DFW Airport, commuter rail and public transit. Byrd says public transit costs too much.
In a Star-Telegram Editorial Board interview, Byrd spoke strongly for protecting victims of human trafficking. But his answers on public policy were often vague.
For example, he questioned why Las Vegas Trail and Overton Ridge Boulevard have apartments accepting federal Section 8 housing vouchers. Yet he could not say where else low-income residents should live.
Byrd said anti-discrimination laws and equal rights are a matter for Austin lawmakers. Zimmerman said Fort Worth should make decisions about Fort Worth.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman for Fort Worth City Council District 3.
