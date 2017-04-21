Arlington school board has strong, focused leadership

At the speed Arlington is developing, one could worry about the school districts and their ability to keep up. But the Arlington school district not only has kept up with the breakneck pace, but does so very well.
The last bond election supplied the district with proper funds, and the board is doing a great job implementing innovations and programs for students.
AISD partners with many community businesses and organizations, giving students varied options for career and/or education advancement.
“The stride we have had in nine years, it’s been night and day,” said Bowie Hogg, Place 6 trustee.
Hogg, 39, understands the the district and its push toward the future.
“It’s in my blood,” he said.
Hogg and Kecia Mays, Place 7, face challengers this election cycle.
Mays, 48, pushed for every school to get some of the previous bond money, fighting for “100 percent of the students.”
“It’s not about being equal, but it’s about equality,” she said.
Hogg and Mays both understand the scope of AISD’s future and are important assets to Arlington’s award-winning board.
Hogg says it is the “right time to retain our leadership team.”
We agree.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Bowie Hogg for AISD Place 6 and Kecia Mays for Place 7.
