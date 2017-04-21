Burleson mayor brings ‘can-do’ spirit to city’s future

Burleson is a big success.
It’s a city of about 42,000 people, yet has kept its close-knit, small-town sense of community.
Mayor Ken Shetter deserves credit for much of that success.
As mayor for 13 years, he has led the rebirth of Old Town Burleson, steered development to the city’s core, led education initiatives and brought Burleson an optimistic, can-do spirit.
As always, there are some residents who would not want Burleson to grow.
But the booming commercial district and rapid residential growth show that the city is doing something very right.
Shetter points to accomplishments that often go unappreciated: more streets, a better storm drainage system, more water mains and the infrastructure to support a rapidly growing city.
Burleson has managed to grow without straining its street network and without any change to the crime rate as police cover more territory.
One challenger, Katherine Reading, is a 19-month resident who opposed a mixed-income apartment development.
Reading, who has lived in California, Virginia and other states, has made valid points about Burleson’s need for a big-city ethics code.
The council should follow up.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Ken Shetter for Burleson mayor.
