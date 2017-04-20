Zadeh prepared for another term in FW District 9

Ann Zadeh says the most surprising thing about serving on the Fort Worth City Council is that getting things done “takes a lot longer than I anticipated.”
Still, Zadeh has spent three years on the council revitalizing neighborhood associations, acquiring public park land in the city’s urban core and working to open a new community center in south Fort Worth.
Zadeh says she is committed to seeing the city’s long-term plans for redeveloping her district through to completion, including creating urban villages and building the Hemphill-Lamar street connector.
Her challenger, John Fitzgerald, was frustrated by Zadeh’s support of a zoning change that will allow for construction of a boutique hotel on the neighborhood’s popular West Magnolia Avenue.
The youthful engineer (he just turned 31) believes the council voted prematurely without a full traffic assessment or an adequate storm water report.
Fitzgerald wants a rapid bus transportation system, a circulator bus for tourists and a lower tax rate.
Fitzgerald’s youth could be an asset, but his lack of community leadership experience works against him.
Zadeh’s public service extends beyond her three years on the council. Her revelation about the speed of government might frustrate a less-seasoned individual.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Ann Zadeh for Fort Worth City Council District 9.
