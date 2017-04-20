Editorials

April 20, 2017 3:19 PM

Six incumbents have clear edge for Fort Worth City Council

THE EDITORIAL BOARD

All eight Fort Worth City Council seats and that of the mayor are up for election on May 6, as they are every two years. Early voting starts Monday.

Three of those races present significant contests.

In the other six, the incumbents are strong and the challengers much less so. Those races are:

Mayor — Incumbent Betsy Price, 67, is challenged by Chris Nettles, 29, a justice of the peace court clerk.

District 4 — Incumbent Cary Moon, 47, faces Max Striker, 48, an attorney.

District 5 — Incumbent Gyna Bivens, 62, has a write-in opponent, Bob Willoughby, 59, a vendor.

District 6 — Incumbent Jungus Jordan, 68, has drawn three opponents: Paul Hicks, 64, who is retired; Roderick Smith, 30, a case manager; and Nicholas St. John, 21, a student.

District 7 — Incumbent Dennis Shingleton, 69, is running against Michael Matos, 25, a project analyst for E. & J. Gallow Winery.

District 8 — Incumbent Kelly Allen Gray, 48, faces Kevin “KL” Johnson, 36, a social worker.

The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Betsy Price for mayor, Cary Moon for District 4, Gyna Bivens for District 5, Jungus Jordan for District 6, Dennis Shingleton for District 7 and Kelly Allen Gray for District 8 on the Fort Worth City Council.

