Brown, Robbins, Sims complete FW school board

Kent Scribner’s name is not on the ballot, but he’s a force in Fort Worth’s May 6 school board election.
Scribner was hired as FWISD superintendent at the start of the 2015-16 school year. Early on, he shook up the administrative staff and sent resources to schools.
Through innovative steps like a community-backed reading initiative and a turnaround plan for under-performing schools, Scribner has shown himself to be a great leader for Fort Worth’s 87,000-student district.
What’s needed now are school board members as sharp as Scribner who can help guide him and hold him accountable for achieving success.
Fortunately, there are candidates who meet that need. The Editorial Board recommended District 9 incumbent Ashley Paz in a Wednesday editorial.
District 8 incumbent Matthew Avila filed for re-election then withdrew, leaving an open seat.
Financial executive/civic volunteer Jason Brown, 40, is running, along with Anael Luebanos, 32, accountant for Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth and a member of the FWISD Audit Advisory Committee.
While Luebanos has good ideas for engaging parents and helping students who are English language learners, Brown’s experience and outlook make him the better pick for the District 8 job.
Brown has learned through service as a trustee on the Fort Worth Employees’ Retirement Fund, as a member of the FWISD 2013 Bond Citizens Oversight Committee and the Fort Worth South Inc. Development Committee, as president of the Berkeley Place Association and as a member of the Lily B Clayton Dad’s Club.
He’s deeply familiar with Scribner’s early efforts to transform the district. He sees what it will take to help the superintendent tear away old practices that are hindering, not helping, district progress.
Two more incumbents — longtime District 4 trustee T.A. Sims and 13-year District 7 veteran Norman Robbins — are running for re-election.
Challengers Johnny Cook-Muhammad, 51, in District 4 and Michael Ryan, 65, in District 7 can’t match the seasoned knowledge of these two veterans.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends T.A. Sims in District 4, Norman Robbins in District 7 and Jason Brown in District 8 on the Fort Worth school board.
Comments