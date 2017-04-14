Arlington’s big goals don’t need a shakeup

Lana Wolff, City Council District 5, says it an exciting time for Arlington, and we couldn’t agree more.
Whether it be breaking ground on Texas Live!, revitalizing downtown, improving roads or enticing new businesses, city officials are bringing Arlington out of the shadows of Dallas and Fort Worth.
“It doesn’t happen on its own,” Wolff said. “It takes a dedicated elective body and staff.”
The rookie mayor, Jeff Williams, has been a refreshing zap to the city, transforming Arlington into the “American Dream City.”
Williams, 58, has been an energetic presence as mayor, fixing roads and championing the beloved Texas Rangers. His ambitious energy, married with the seasoned City Council, has provided a great atmosphere for innovation.
Council members Wolff, District 4’s Kathryn Wilemon and District 8’s Michael Glaspie have opposition in the May 6 election, along with Williams.
Teresa Rushing, vying for Wilemon’s seat, thinks it is time for Arlington to go in a new direction. Wolff’s opponents, Dakota Loupe and Matthew Powers, agree.
They all want more transparency in the council, most saying they would hold more town halls if they unseated the incumbents.
Williams’ opponent, Chris Dobson, is one of the biggest advocates for government transparency.
Dobson, 38, ran against Williams because residents “deserve the conversation.” He spends most of his campaign getting more people civically engaged, regardless if it’s for his platform or not.
He wants to get more people involved and informed to improve the city and keep the council accountable and engaged.
It’s something they all should keep in mind, especially in this renaissance.
The challenger to watch is Loupe. The 22-year-old political science student wants to be the voice for University of Texas at Arlington students and small businesses.
After more experience and community outreach, Loupe will become a serious contender.
Right now, city officials have found their groove, and momentum is picking up. This isn’t the best time to start messing with that well-oiled machine.
Glaspie put it best, saying the city is on a good track, but needs to stay on it.
Keeping the current council is the way to do that.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Jeff Williams for mayor, Kathryn Wilemon for District 4, Lana Wolff for District 5 and Michael Glaspie for District 8.
