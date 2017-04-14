Thalman best choice in open SE Arlington council seat

Southeast Arlington must replace a dynamic leader.
District 3 City Councilman Robert Rivera is stepping down after 12 years as a strong voice for growth, development and success in the southeast sector and across the city.
Two of the four candidates, Marvin Sutton and Roxanne Thalman, have a proud record of service not only to their city but also to their nation in the U.S. military.
Sutton, 54, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and air traffic controller.
Thalman, 34, is a veteran and U.S. Air Force Mandarin Chinese cryptologist who now works in information technology as a development analyst.
Both candidates want to add more police citywide and improve response times, particularly in the more remote southeast neighborhoods.
Both candidates are concerned about streets, particularly old rural roads in the southern part of the district near Mansfield, and traffic on busy Texas 360.
Sutton supports a public transportation system, while Thalman looks to future innovations or autonomous vehicles to address transit needs.
Thalman, a product of Arlington and Mansfield public schools, has city experience on the Landmark Preservation Commission and is president of the successful 4th of July Association and parade.
She is concerned about climbing property taxes and calls for the city to stick to basics.
Sutton, a city resident 25 years, has served on school district committees and brings the experience of three past campaigns against Rivera. He also calls for stricter gas drilling regulations near neighborhoods.
Thalman’s experience working with city leaders, and her established leadership role in Arlington, give her the edge as southeast Arlington seeks to win more jobs and economic development to go with the growing number of rooftops.
Another candidate, Blerim Elmazi, is a law school student who wants young people to get more involved in city matters. He should be encouraged to continue.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Roxanne Thalman in Arlington City Council District 3.
