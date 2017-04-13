Prop 1 smart move for Arlington

Proposition 1 on Arlington’s May 6 ballot would pay for a new “active adult” center catering to the city’s aging residents. Modeled after Grand Prairie’s impressive The Summit, the center would provide a beautiful building for multiple uses.
It might not be all-inclusive, but it’s needed. The older population doesn’t have a center they can call their own.
The proposition would not affect tax rates.
As welcome as the center is, mobility to and from it remains a concern. The chosen site is on the west side of Arlington, across the street from the fire department’s training center.
Since Arlington doesn’t have public transit, this location could be difficult for many residents to reach.
District 4 council member Kathryn Wilemon says the site is “near perfect.” Lake Arlington is close by, new “empty nester” homes are being built nearby, and the center is off one of the most accessible streets, Green Oaks Boulevard.
The center is scheduled to be completed in 2022, so that gives the city some time to think more about transportation issues.
Moving ahead with a high-end senior center is worth the possible mobility headaches.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends a vote for Proposition 1 in Arlington.
Comments