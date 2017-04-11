Editorials

April 11, 2017 8:23 PM

Patrick’s experience best for TCC board

THE EDITORIAL BOARD

Voters will fill two seats on the Tarrant County College board May 6, but only one is on the ballot.

Nobody ran against Mansfield pastor Michael Evans for the open District 5 seat, so the 10-year Mansfield school trustee is not on the ballot and will be sworn directly into office May 18.

Evans, pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church, will bring a strong knowledge of public education to the board that oversees TCC’s six campuses, 50,000-plus students and $343 million budget.

One of the few trustees with an even longer career in public education, Diane Patrick of Arlington, is running for re-election to District 3.

Patrick has served more than 25 years as an elected official on every level of the education system, including the Arlington school board, the State Board of Education and the Texas House, where she served on education committees.

Challenger Sean Hayward of Arlington is a consultant who wants trustees to campaign more actively on behalf of public education. He should be encouraged to continue his advocacy.

The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Diane Patrick in Tarrant County College District 3.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking back when Fort Worth's emergency sirens went off when they shouldn't have

Looking back when Fort Worth's emergency sirens went off when they shouldn't have 1:35

Looking back when Fort Worth's emergency sirens went off when they shouldn't have
Tony Romo arrives to join Dallas Mavericks gor tonight's game 0:37

Tony Romo arrives to join Dallas Mavericks gor tonight's game
Aledo soccer ready for state 1:40

Aledo soccer ready for state

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos