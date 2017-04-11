Patrick’s experience best for TCC board

Voters will fill two seats on the Tarrant County College board May 6, but only one is on the ballot.
Nobody ran against Mansfield pastor Michael Evans for the open District 5 seat, so the 10-year Mansfield school trustee is not on the ballot and will be sworn directly into office May 18.
Evans, pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church, will bring a strong knowledge of public education to the board that oversees TCC’s six campuses, 50,000-plus students and $343 million budget.
One of the few trustees with an even longer career in public education, Diane Patrick of Arlington, is running for re-election to District 3.
Patrick has served more than 25 years as an elected official on every level of the education system, including the Arlington school board, the State Board of Education and the Texas House, where she served on education committees.
Challenger Sean Hayward of Arlington is a consultant who wants trustees to campaign more actively on behalf of public education. He should be encouraged to continue his advocacy.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Diane Patrick in Tarrant County College District 3.
