Northwest ISD must serve student growth

People in the Northwest school district know that growth is adding 1,200 students a year.
With 22,022 students today, NWISD is projected to have 28,227 in just five years and 34,656 after 10 years. The 234-square-mile district has lots of room for more.
Northwest must have facilities to serve this growth. That’s what the district’s $399 million May 6 bond election is all about. Early voting starts April 24.
Fortunately, Northwest’s leaders have a strategy for efficiently meeting growth demands. It’s keyed to having larger schools rather than spreading new, smaller schools wherever development occurs.
The bond plan would add three new elementary schools, replace another and expand three more. Two middle schools and two high schools would expand.
In all, 66 percent of the bond plan would serve growth. Another 13 percent is for career and technical education, athletics and fine arts, 9 percent for technology, 8 percent for facility replacement and repairs and 4 percent for safety and security measures.
The estimated tax impact is $85 a year on a $250,000 home.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends voting for the Northwest ISD bond plan.
