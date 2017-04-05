Mansfield’s growing pains relieved by bond

The Mansfield school district is widely known for stellar schools.
But with popularity comes growing pains.
More than 15 years of accelerated growth has left a mark on MISD. Many schools scramble to meet capacity and technological needs.
The district anticipates 3,000 new students in the next five years, double that of the past five years.
The district has proposed a $275 million bond plan that would add three schools — an elementary, an intermediate and a middle school — relieving class size problems and possibly removing temporary classrooms from existing campuses.
The plan would also beef up security, upgrade existing buildings, convert some elementary classrooms into science labs and add a multipurpose athletic program building to each high school.
For the school district to keep up its quality while accommodating enrollment growth, the community needs to pitch in.
Bond plan approval could mean raising the tax rate by 3 cents, making it $1.54 per $100 of assessed value.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends a vote for the MISD bonds.
