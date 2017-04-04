Southlake Carroll has a solid bond plan

Residents of Southlake’s Carroll school district are justly proud of their public schools, and they’re not often willing to accept less than the best for them.
Only once in the past two decades — in 1998 — have district officials presented voters with a list of debt-financed proposals that was either too big or without enough options and found that list rejected.
Even then, the list was revised, re-packaged and resubmitted to voters, who then approved it.
Now Carroll, after a year of study by a committee of local residents, is putting a $208 million package of bond projects before voters in the May 6 election. Early voting starts April 24.
Financial advisers hired by the district have said the package could be financed without a tax increase.
The proposals call for improvements at each of the district’s facilities, the most expensive of which is a $24 million performing arts center at Carroll Senior High School.
There would be classroom additions at all five elementary schools and $45 million in technology enhancements across the district.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends approval of the Carroll school district’s bond projects.
Comments