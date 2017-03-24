Leave A&M election to current students

1:45 Jonathan Lucroy and Sam Dyson discuss their WBC experience Pause

1:41 TCU among the NIT final four teams

2:44 Castleberry dominates its first-ever playoff soccer match

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

1:43 Gas fire ignites utility pole in downtown Fort Worth, forces evacuations

0:38 Jeff Banister impressed with Martin Perez outing

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station