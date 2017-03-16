Pass a Texas ban on texting while driving

State Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, has steered his ban on texting while driving to approval in the House.
Good for him — again. But he can’t celebrate yet.
This is the fourth session in a row that the House has approved the ban. It died in the Senate in 2013 and 2015.
It passed both House and Senate back in 2011, only to be vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Perry.
Perry said the ban would “micromanage the behavior of adults” — like that would be a bad thing.
Some behavior management is in order.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that more than eight people are killed every day in the U.S. in crashes involving a distracted driver.
In Texas, 483 of the 3,534 traffic crash deaths in 2014 involved a distracted driver.
And in Fort Worth, distracted driving was a factor in 14 of the city’s 85 traffic fatalities in 2015.
Perry is right that adults should recognize the danger and simply stop texting while driving. But that’s not what’s happening.
In the Senate, the ban faces opposition from state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, who calls it “wholly unenforceable” because police can’t tell whether a driver is texting or using their phone for something else.
In 46 states, they can. The Senate should approve the ban, and Gov. Greg Abbott should sign it.
