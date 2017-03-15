Local A&M law school ranks high in nation

The small Texas A&M University School of Law in downtown Fort Worth is making big waves.
The school made U.S. News and World Report’s Top 100 law school list — landing at Number 92.
It joins law schools at The University of Texas at Austin, Southern Methodist University, Baylor University and University of Houston on the coveted list.
Even more impressive, the A&M school also ranked seventh in best schools for Intellectual Property Law.
“Our program would never be where it is today without such fantastic (involved, creative, generally awesome) students,” tweeted Megan Carpenter, founder and co-director of A&M Law school’s Center for Law and Intellectual Property.
That’s fantastic news for the relatively new addition to the Aggie family. A&M acquired the Fort Worth campus from Texas Wesleyan University in 2013.
Since then, the school has shown it can compete with the big university law schools.
The University of New Hampshire School of Law took notice of Carpenter, a well-known expert in intellectual property law, and her work in Fort Worth. She will become that school's new dean this year.
This is a great start to a bright future.
