Congress must fully investigate wiretap claim

President Trump is right.
Congress must investigate, fully and aggressively, whether President Barack Obama or his administration implemented or condoned wiretaps at Trump Tower at any time during last year’s election campaign and thus injected itself into the political process.
Trump has said emphatically, via Twitter, that the wiretaps happened. He has offered no proof, but that doesn’t reduce the gravity of his allegation.
He is the president of the United States and commander in chief of our military forces.
If our government eavesdropped on Trump during the run-up to the election, for whatever reason, we want to know. We deserve to know.
There are people who believe Obama has operated behind the scenes to undermine Trump. We need to know if they are right.
For reasons no less serious than the future of our nation, we need to know whether Trump had good reason to say what he said.
There are significant threats against us and our interests and allies on the world stage — ISIS and other terrorist groups, North Korea, China, Russia — that at any moment could require our commander in chief to act decisively, even with military force.
If that moment comes, we must know that we can trust Trump to give us reasoned and accurate information.
We can’t leave his accusations about Obama hanging without resolution. Congress must tell us the truth.
Comments