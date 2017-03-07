Cliburn brings competition to the public

Fort Worth will be filled with beautiful music this May.
As the 15th Van Cliburn Piano Competition begins May 25, music lovers will have more access to the prestigious competition than ever before.
Thirty pianists, chosen worldwide, will compete for the coveted medals and global recognition. Over the course of 17 days, these talented artists will play multiple recitals. Subscriptions are on sale now; single tickets go on sale March 31.
The event, which stretches over more than two weeks, is the highlight of the summer, but some residents don’t know much about it.
The Cliburn wants to change that.
The organization will host a live final round simulcast in Sundance Square Plaza so anyone who wants can see part of the competition without renting a tuxedo.
The organization is also participating in partnerships with Fathom Events and medici.tv to host simulcasts of the competition.
Fathom Events, which broadcasts plays and sporting events to cinemas, will screen the final competition rounds in 300 theaters nationwide. Medici.tv will host webcasts that will stream live recitals and have supplemental content, like interviews and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.
The Cliburn wants to give as much access to the classical music competition as possible.
Everyone should get a chance to hear these talented artists. Making that easy is music to our ears.
