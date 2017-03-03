Legislative pace is about to pick up in Austin

5:23 Tarrant County Sheriff addresses fatal domestic shooting near Haslet Pause

2:50 Midlothian Heritage KOs Kennedale 63-56 in 4A RI quarterfinal

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram

1:40 The world's biggest beer party: Germany's Oktoberfest

0:57 These iconic American landmarks are made out of LEGO bricks

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1