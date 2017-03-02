One way to help mental healthcare

When it comes to reforming the antiquated mental healthcare system, one of the biggest issues is access to care.
Psychiatrists are in high demand but short supply, so one lawmaker wants to give more mental health professionals prescription privileges.
Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, filed HB 593, which would give certain psychologists the go-ahead to prescribe medications, which they can’t do now.
A psychologist is usually a licensed professional but not a medical doctor. If the bill passes, psychologists would be allowed to prescribe medications after completing a postdoctoral psychopharmacology program and some supervised practice.
HB 593 would ease the burden when it comes to patients needing prescriptions.
Patients could also benefit financially. Some people with mental health issues see both a psychologist and a psychiatrist. This would cut out the need for both.
It could also free psychiatrists for more complex cases while giving more access to mental healthcare that previously didn’t exist.
Still, there might be some confusion. Last year, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the state’s definition of “psychologist” was unconstitutional.
Solve that problem, and then HB 593 might work.
