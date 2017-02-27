Granger is right to worry about Mexico

Relationships are fragile, and they shouldn’t be taken lightly.
President Donald Trump doesn’t seem to think so. His confrontational attitude toward Mexico says as much.
His most recent immigration crackdown angered Mexico and many Texans. Attempts to soothe the anxiety haven’t been effective.
Some state Republicans are stuck in the middle.
Many lawmakers want tighter immigration restrictions, but the ramifications of Trump’s words, his promise to build a wall and memos about undocumented immigrants can’t be ignored.
Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, is concerned.
“I worry we are not recognizing our important relationship with Mexico, moving too quickly and causing harm to our relationship,” Granger said at a local event on Saturday.
Her words are something all Texas Republicans should consider.
Moving too hastily on the president’s plans might irreparably damage our relationship with Mexico, the state’s top foreign trade partner.
Granger understands that. Others should, too.
Comments