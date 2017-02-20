UIL must revamp transgender rules in athletics

And we thought the Texas Legislature’s transgender “bathroom bill” was controversial.
It is, but Mack Beggs, 17, a transgender wrestler at Trinity High School in Euless, personifies an issue that could be even more controversial and more difficult to resolve.
The issues surrounding Beggs demand attention and a considered policy response from the University Interscholastic League, which governs school athletic competitions in Texas. Few things in this state raise emotions so high as school athletic competitions.
The questions here could affect all UIL sports, but particularly individual competitions such as wrestling and track-and-field events.
Beggs is transitioning from female to male and takes testosterone as part of that transition. Under UIL rules, he must wrestle girls if he takes part in UIL competitions, because his birth certificate says he’s female.
Jim Baudhuin, a Coppell lawyer and parent of a wrestler, has filed suit against the UIL saying that testosterone, an anabolic steroid that can increase muscle and bone mass, gives Beggs an unfair advantage.
State law and UIL rules prohibit steroid use by UIL athletes but allow it if “dispensed, prescribed, delivered and administered by a medical practitioner for a valid medical purpose.” Beggs meets those criteria.
Beggs is undefeated this season and will compete in the state tournament next weekend.
Beggs’ grandmother and guardian, Nancy Beggs, says he wants to compete against boys but follows UIL rules.
Compared to this, the “bathroom bill” is a cakewalk. If passed, it would steer transgender individuals to restrooms aligned with their “biological sex” rather than their gender identity.
Proponents describe the bill as a safety measure to protect women and girls, but other laws already protect them. The “bathroom bill” is needless.
Questions regarding transgender participation in UIL sports, on the other hand, must be resolved.
The most important reason is to foster fair competition, but another reason these contests give rise to so much emotion is that considerations like athletic scholarships also are involved.
Current rules are not fair or adequate. UIL officials must resolve this.
Comments