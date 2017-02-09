Trump: presidential school-yard bully

President Donald Trump has picked yet another fight with an American business, this time Nordstrom.
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
He says the retailer is treating his daughter “so unfairly,” but Nordstrom says it is pulling Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to lack of sales.
It’s business, and a businessman should understand. But in a Trump’s tweet, being a businessman or president matters less than standing up for Ivanka.
It doesn’t help that Kellyanne Conway, his official counselor and frequent spokesperson, is telling the public to “buy Ivanka’s stuff.”
Ivanka is a big girl. She can fight her own business battles and not violate government ethics.
Luckily, Nordstrom isn’t feeling the hurt of Trump’s ire. Stock prices are actually up, but other companies haven’t been so lucky.
Lockheed Martin’s stock temporarily plummeted because of a Trump tweet last year.
Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016
His bullying of businesses hurts the jobs he champions. If he wants to keep and/or create American jobs, then he needs to stop trash-talking American companies.
These companies shouldn’t have to fear the fury of a Twitter-happy president.
Trump needs to stop picking needless fights. He’s got more important things to do.
Comments