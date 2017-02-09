City’s top leaders must take charge of racial healing

A planned effort from City Manager David Cooke and the City Council to improve Fort Worth’s relationships with minority communities is right for the city.
It’s always good to dispel racial tensions, which have been running high in Fort Worth since an ugly Dec. 21 clash between an African-American mother and a white police officer.
But City Hall has to approach it in the right way or it’s likely to go nowhere.
It’s important that the consultants helping city officials on this take a background role. It has to be a movement that comes from the hearts of the people whose relationships are involved, not from an outside repair crew coming in to fix what’s broken.
Leaders of the National League of Cities REAL (Race, Equity and Leadership) initiative are to be in town on Monday to interview city staff and council members.
REAL has experts who are trained in racial healing. That’s good — they can help with advice on lessons learned in other cities that have faced similar tensions.
After an initial organizational effort, Cooke told Star-Telegram reporter Sandra Baker, decisions will be made on how to engage community members in a “path of healing.”
Great. But the people actively leading the outreach must be those at the top at City Hall: Mayor Betsy Price, the other eight members of the City Council, Cooke and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
