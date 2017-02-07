Voices, stories fight stigma of mental health

One of the best ways to defeat stigma is to simply talk about it.
Sharing a story about dealing with bullying, mental health issues or substance use disorders can help make others suffering from the same problem feel less alone.
Most mental health issues begin in teenagers and young adults. About 75 percent of all chronic mental health issues manifest by age 24.
Early intervention is key, but it’s difficult with the substantial stigma surrounding mental health.
The Texas Department of State Health Services wants to help. Its “Speak Your Mind Texas” campaign is traveling around Texas, holding forums in which the public can talk freely about mental health issues.
The Fort Worth school district’s Boswell High School hosted a forum Monday and the University of Texas at Arlington held one Tuesday.
This campaign isn’t UTA’s only initiative to help fight stigma. The School of Social Work has renewed its partnership with the Arlington school district to counsel students who might be struggling with mental health disorders.
Initiatives like these help break down stigma, and listening to other people’s struggles is cathartic.
We want teenagers and young adults to know they are not alone when it comes to dealing with mental health issues, and there are people and organizations that want to help.
