Symphony hopes love translates into money

A labor dispute last year that culminated in a three-month musicians’ strike and about 50 canceled performances left the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra wounded.
But, as bad as that period was, it also has presented an opportunity. It raised awareness about the symphony and its financial struggles.
Mercedes Bass, chairman of the orchestra board and perhaps it most prominent donor, told the Star-Telegram Editorial Board Monday that comments she received from Fort Worth residents during the strike followed a common theme: “They missed their orchestra.”
That left her with a dominant thought: “I wanted to say, ‘OK, but where is your check?’ ”
Now the symphony plans to carry through with a campaign based on that thought — and it’s getting substantial help from the Amon G. Carter Foundation.
The foundation has offered to match up to $500,000 a year in new and increased donations during the next three years. If all goes well, the campaign will boost symphony coffers by $3 million.
“The first thing it does is create real stability,” said Amy Adkins, symphony president and CEO. She said during the strike that the FWSO was struggling with operating deficits of $500,000 to $700,000 a year.
The catalyst for ending the strike in December was a $700,000 gift from an anonymous donor that allowed musicians to avoid a cut in pay.
Second, a successful drive will put the symphony in far better shape to respond to the demands of its musicians when contract negotiations begin again in about three years.
The FWSO is woven deeply into the fabric of Fort Worth. Its symphonic music education efforts alone reach 65,000 children a year — many of them squeezed into school cafeterias or gyms with a full 65-piece orchestra, but others in the splendor of downtown’s Bass Performance Hall.
There’s no doubt that the symphony, its music director Miquel Harth-Bedoya and its musicians are loved in Fort Worth. But the real goal of this campaign is to translate that love into ongoing financial support.
As Bass put it, “To have an orchestra that is this good, it costs money.”
Comments