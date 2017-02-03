Building workforce starts with baby steps

1:17 Video: Steer that escaped from butcher shop tracked down by cowboys, police in Weatherford Pause

1:09 Dollar General cigarette thief throws rock through glass case

0:49 Home from Iraq, Air Force Staff Sergeant surprises daughter and niece at school

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

1:59 Briar-Reno volunteer firefighters heed the call

3:10 2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

1:46 Rangers owner thanks Arlington voters for approving ballpark funding

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka