This police video should make Fort Worth proud

Instead of distancing themselves from police officer Daniel Segura, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and the Police Department’s top brass should be giving him an official commendation.
Segura posted an almost six-minute video on his personal Facebook page seeking to calm Spanish-speaking residents who hear recent talk from Washington and Austin about iron-fisted enforcement of immigration laws.
No resident of Fort Worth should be afraid to seek help from police when they’ve been victimized. That makes us all less safe.
“If you are a victim of a crime, we don’t care about your immigration status — you have the same rights as anyone else who lives in Fort Worth. We are going to defend you. We are going to protect you,” Segura said in Spanish on the video, which he entitled, “Calma amigos!” (Calm down, friends).
The Star-Telegram’s Diane Smith reported the story.
Secura posted the video on Wednesday, and by late Friday it had received more than 1.27 million views.
It’s also clear from his page that he is an avid user of Facebook, a dedicated police officer and an enthusiastic promoter of Fort Worth — in other words, the type of person we want to have watching our backs.
Not everybody saw it that way. One person wrote in response, “You should be fired for making such a comment.”
Price and police leaders weren’t that harsh.
“Fort Worth follows federal immigration laws and is unequivocally not a sanctuary city,” Price said in a statement. “The video posted by Officer Segura was not an official statement approved by the City of Fort Worth nor the Fort Worth Police Department.”
The Police Department acknowledged that Segura sought “to calm and better inform those who had concerns,” but said the video “was not intended to represent the views of the City of Fort Worth on immigration or compliance with immigration policies.”
Gov. Greg Abbott struck fear in the hearts of officials across the state on Tuesday when he called for stronger local enforcement of federal immigration laws and then followed up the next day by revoking $1.5 million in grants to Travis County for not being tough enough.
The Legislature is debating a “sanctuary cities” bill to back up what Abbott said and did.
In the meantime, we should all try to remain calm. Segura helped that cause.
