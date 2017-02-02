Texting ban needs a green light

On Thursday, speaker after speaker walked up to a podium, took a deep breath and told the story of someone’s death.
With teary eyes and deep emotions, people shared stories at a Distracted Driving Legislative Action briefing in Austin about how distractions destroyed lives.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that in 2014 more than 3,000 people died from distracted driving accidents in the United States.
Many cities already have texting bans in place — which is good, but many lawmakers want a statewide ban. Others believe it’s government overreach. Former Gov. Rick Perry said as much when he vetoed one texting ban bill in 2011.
Since then, legislators, mainly Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, have introduced other bills to make the statewide ban a reality. None of those bills made it far.
This year isn’t starting any different. Craddick and Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, have filed bills this session.
Having a statewide ban on using a mobile communication device while driving makes sense. Distracted driving leads to fatalities and vehicle crashes not unlike drunk driving.
Texas wants safe streets. Making all Texans put down their phones will help.
Comments