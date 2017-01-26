Police chief, DA say no charges in viral video arrest

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has dropped charges against Jacqueline Craig, 46, and her daughter, Brea Hymond, 19, whose Dec. 21 arrest by an overly aggressive officer was captured on video that went viral on the internet.
The chief made the right call.
Police had sent the case to the district attorney’s office, seeking felony charges of interference with public duties, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failing to provide identification.
District Attorney Sharen Wilson balked. In a statement Thursday, she wrote, “It is our opinion based on the facts that no felonies took place related to this incident.”
Craig’s neighbor, Itamar Vardi, has been issued a citation for misdemeanor assault by contact. He faces a possible fine of as much as $4,000 and up to a year in jail for laying his hands on Craig’s 7-year-old son after reproaching him for littering.
Officer William Martin, who responded to Craig’s call to police about her neighbor’s actions, pushed all of this into an ugly confrontation, video from his bodycam released Thursday clearly shows.
Martin provoked confrontation by arrogantly asking Craig, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”
The officer used excessive force in arresting Craig and Hymond and in putting his hand to the throat of Craig’s 15-year-old daughter, Jaques Craig, and shoving her out of his way. He served a 10-day suspension without pay but has filed an appeal.
