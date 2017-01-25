No driver in that car? Don’t panic

We hear about driverless cars almost weekly nowadays, but have you seen one zipping past you on Cooper Street?
That will become a new reality for Arlington residents as a federal program gears up to use the city for a driverless car test site.
The U.S. Department of Transportation named the Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership as one of 10 nationwide pilot sites for automated vehicles. The group will use Arlington as one of its test sites for driverless cars.
That means we will see driverless cars at the University of Texas at Arlington, on Interstate 30 and on other Arlington streets as they learn the ways of normal cars in real-world environments.
We understand how cool they are, but don’t rubberneck.
Just treat them like you would with any other bizarre-looking car — wait until you get to a stoplight to gawk.
But seriously, don’t panic or forget how to be a safe driver. That means no playing chicken or testing its autonomous functions on purpose.
Getting in a car wreck isn’t worth it.
