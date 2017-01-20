Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To the Fort Worth Symphony for returning to the stage at Bass Hall. As Sunday subscribers, we missed our afternoons listening to the music of the world’s great composers. Your music reached parts of our hearts that modern music can never touch. Bravo and a standing ovation.
Marlene Harris,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Mr. Wainscott, Mr. Holloway and the staff from Luby’s in Forest Hill for the outstanding breakfast and service for our scholarship fundraiser. We, the Fort Worth Jazz Society, thank you and the public for your continued support of our organization.
Marvinell Johnson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To two true gentlemen, a father and his 16-year-old son, for saving a place in line for me at the Hurst Department of Public Safety so that I could wait in my car instead of standing for a long time. I won’t forget you. May God bless you!
Darlene Smith, Watauga
Cheers: To Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and the senior recreation department for sponsoring the Mayor’s Luncheon, which was a huge success. The entertainment was wonderful and brought the holiday season to life. Food furnished by Spring Creek Barbeque was the best ever. Arlington cares for its senior citizens.
Joan Parrish, Arlington
Cheers: To the lady in line behind me at the 99 Cents Only store on Camp Bowie Boulevard who paid for my purchase, a better gesture than paying for someone’s lunch who can afford to eat out.
Edith Hooges, Benbrook
Cheers: To the generous people who paid for my food at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Gainesville. It was an early unexpected Christmas gift. God bless you.
Gaston Walker, Hurst
Cheers: To reader Kevin Mannion of Arlington for his letter to the editor Jan. 8 (“Mac on racism”). You nailed it.
Michael Padrutt, Keller
Cheers: To the Clemson players for an exciting finish and victory, and for modeling the correct respect during the national anthem. The Alabama players lost that too.
Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the amazing inpatient rehabilitation unit team at Baylor Medical Center in Irving for your wonderful, compassionate and professional care during my rehabilitation. You not only made a difference in my medical recovery but also provided that all-important mental and emotional confidence and understanding throughout the entire process. Thank you!
Chuck “Charles” McGuire,
Colleyville
Cheers: To Christina in the floral department at the Tom Thumb Food & Pharmacy in Southlake. She went far above her job description to deliver a bouquet of balloons to my grandson. Thank you for your kindness.
Terri Hunter, Southlake
Jeers: To the individual who timed the traffic lights at the Chisholm Trail Parkway’s intersections. Evidently they do not drive or use the crossovers.
Robert W. Howse,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the wonderful, generous person who paid for our lunch at River Oaks Café. It really made our day! Also, thanks to the waitress, Alyssa, who helped us to a table and fingerspelled her name (I am deaf-blind), and who gave excellent service. The whole experience was a happy one.
Don Petty, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Jason, Sean, Zek, Dak, David, Dez, the entire team and coaching staff of the Dallas Cowboys. You have made this 85-year-old grandmother smile the entire season. Thanks to all of you.
Jo McMullen, Mansfield
Cheers: To whoever paid for our lunch at Miranda’s Mexican Food in Burleson. My husband, David, is a Vietnam vet. We appreciated the thoughtfulness and will pay it forward.
Cindy Dewberry, Burleson
Jeers: To a mattress dealer. We have our third mattress in eight years, and it is doing the same thing as the other two after only 11 months. Different brands. They say it is normal and won’t replace it under warranty or give a refund. If you want quality, buy somewhere else.
Randy Burke,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Arlington Public Works. The city street light in our cul-de-sac stopped working on Friday night. I called the city on Monday. The light was repaired on Tuesday. Friendly people and an excellent response. Thanks!
Patty Gourley,
Arlington
Cheers: To Cate and Patrick Ronalder on raising a super teenager. After denting our bumper, their daughter left a note with her name and phone number. The car was fixed by Kennedy and her dad. What an admirable role model who speaks loudly to this teen’s integrity.
Conchita Stallworth,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To a local sports team. During the holidays, I received two sets of tickets for the same three games. I contacted the team about the possibility of exchanging one set. The person was rude and refused to discuss the exchange. Very disappointed.
Curtis Wesley, Arlington
Cheers: To “la-la land elites” who exercise their First Amendment rights no matter what fascists think.
Gail McCoy,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To Haltom City for refusing to take oversight responsibility for ongoing missed trash pickup for those qualifying for side pickup by city-contracted waste service. City management response is “you don’t see Haltom City on side of truck” after contractor would not correct problem.
Gary Cooper, Haltom City
Jeers: To Sundance Square security. Though Fair Wage Fort Worth marched in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, we were told to put away our banner because supposedly fair wages had nothing to do with King’s legacy. Also, jeers to myself. I should’ve refused and risked arrest.
Ken Pardue, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Bedford City Council for attempting to recruit a city manager who at least has a college degree and some city management experience. Great job! Good things will happen to the city as a result.
James Tindell, Bedford
Cheers: To the entire staff at Baylor Institute for Rehabilitation Day Neuro in Fort Worth. I went there needing help after surviving the West Nile virus. They worked hard to make me whole again and able to live my life as before. My husband and I are so grateful and thankful for your outstanding support.
Susann M. Eller,
Burleson
Cheers: To Jim Kennedy and his crew, Jack Boyd and Patrick Bovea, for volunteering his wagon and mules Kit and Kat to carry around some rowdy breast cancer survivors in the Komen wagon at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade. Jim has volunteered his wagon and mules for the past six years.
Dorothy Head, Fort Worth
Jeers: To those in the Texas Legislature who think they should decide for everyone what circumstances dictate the need or right to file for divorce. Aren’t there more urgent issues to address?
Wendy Stoecker, Arlington
Cheers: To the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who passed out almost 1,500 Confederate battle flags at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade. And to the public who asked for and flew the battle flag proudly. Tell the Stock Show officials we want this flag back in the parade!
Joe Wade,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the McDonald’s on I-20 and Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington. Your hospitality to a group of seniors who dropped in three days a week after exercise at Cliff Nelson Recreation Center is appreciated. We brag about our “McDonald’s sports coffee bar!” Friendships — the mainstay of life — have developed and blossomed.
Ellen Wallace,
Arlington
Cheers: To Majella Kioko, pharmacy manager at my Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on West Vickery Boulevard. He and Kennethia on his staff helped resolve a tangled issue with a prescription discount program.
Ann Bastable,
Benbrook
Cheers: To James Bush. He found my granddaughter’s University of Texas class ring and made the effort to find its owner. Good neighbors are around us.
Kent Cherry, Arlington
