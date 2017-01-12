Cecilia Abbott leads in aiding foster care

Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott has seen the crisis in the state’s foster care system and at its Child Protective Services agency — and not just from the sidelines.
Abbott joined the commissioner of the Department of Family and Protective Services, Hank Whitman, on Thursday in announcing what they’re calling the Network of Nurture Initiative, an effort to expand the role of Texas faith communities in solving this crisis.
It’s both admirable and smart.
While the two listed “finding loving homes” as one goal, the department has long been deeply involved in recruiting foster parents from Texas churches and other faith groups.
In a letter to “faith partners” across the state, Abbott and Whitman asked for more.
“While not everyone feels called to foster or adopt a child in need, we are all called to do something for this vulnerable population,” the letter says.
It suggests helping foster and adoptive families financially and with donations such as baby-sitting, meals, diapers, clothing, school supplies, car seats, cribs and beds. Older foster youths sometimes need mentoring, and CPS caseworkers sometimes need help, too.
Comments