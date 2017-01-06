Burton leads local delegation bill-filing

Get ready to hear a lot about bills from state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, when the Texas Legislature convenes on Tuesday.
Burton has already filed 25 bills for consideration during the 140-day session. She leads the pack of 17 Tarrant County-area lawmakers, who as of Friday had filed nearly 100 bills.
Only a small fraction of those bills are likely to make it into law, but right now they are all tied for first place in the race to the governor’s desk. The session ends May 29.
Burton’s interests are broad.
She wants to ban local governments and school boards from using public money to pay lobbyists, make sure parents know all that public school teachers and administrators know about their kids, set measures that can be used to block a Houston-to-Dallas high-speed rail project and abolish incentives for Texas-made movies.
Burton would also block local governments from conducting economic development negotiations in private, which could kill a lot of business recruiting. She’d abolish state event and “major event” funding, which currently benefit several events in Fort Worth, and the Texas Enterprise Fund, a statewide economic development tool.
State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, has filed two bills encouraging Texas participation in a convention of states to consider amendments to the Constitution clamping down on federal spending and other powers and limiting the terms of federal officials and members of Congress.
In the House, Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, would impose a waiting period and otherwise restrict certain divorces. He would also ban local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal gun laws and exempt firearms made in Texas from federal laws.
Krause would require local officials and police to help enforce federal immigration laws.
Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R- Bedford, is back with his bill to allow Texans to carry firearms without a license.
Reps. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, and Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, want to reinforce the security of the state power grid.
Keep in mind that there are 181 legislators, all of whom can file bills for several more weeks.
The opening gavel falls at noon on Tuesday.
