Carter museum receives a friend’s touching gift

The surest sign that Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum of American Art wasn’t expecting a $20 million gift announced Tuesday was that its executive director, Andrew J. Walker, wasn’t quite sure yet how many ways the money will be used.
Forgive him. It’s a lot of money — enough to deeply touch any organization, even one as sophisticated and accomplished as the Amon Carter Museum.
The source of the donation probably brought knowing nods from those familiar with the museum and its leadership through the years.
The $20 million will come from the Walton Family Foundation. Alice Walton, daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, is a member of the foundation’s board and was on the museum’s board from 2004 to 2015.
Perhaps more importantly, the gift honors longtime museum board President Ruth Carter Stevenson, who died four years ago at age 89. Alice Walton, who has a home in Fort Worth, shared a very deep friendship with Stevenson.
The gift deeply touches Fort Worth, too, because it further assures the quality future development of one of the city’s cultural landmarks. We couldn’t be more confident that it will be used wisely.
