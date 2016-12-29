High hopes for new sheriff, but with caution

3:23 Day 1 of the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational Pause

0:26 Hunt County deputies chase suspect to Rockwall County before tires blow out

2:32 Highlights from Day 1 of the Whataburger Boys Orange tournament.

1:18 Cowboys fans camp out for playoff tickets

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

0:25 TCU's Parrish says Frogs hungry to prove themselves in Big 12 play

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale