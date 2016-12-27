We lost our beloved princess in white

A galaxy far, far away has lost a bright light.
Carrie Fisher had an apparent heart attack on Friday. She died Tuesday.
She brought a fierceness to everything she touched, even when she wasn’t taking herself seriously.
As the iconic Leia in Star Wars, she taught generations that a princess can be a resilient, smart and powerful hero. She could land the wisecrack, show vulnerability while standing tall and lead the rebellion.
She was the best kind of princess, the hero in her own story.
Outside of Star Wars, she was just as iconic. She was also a writer, script doctor and mental health advocate. As the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, she gave the rest of us a glimpse into Hollywood with equal measure of humor and truth.
In her 2008 memoir, Wishful Drinking, Fisher wrote that Star Wars creator George Lucas said she couldn’t wear a bra because it could strangle her in space.
“I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra,” she wrote.
May the Force be with you, Carrie. You and your stories will be missed.
