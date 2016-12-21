Teacher misconduct requires strong response

If Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, have anything to say about it, the Legislature next year will outlaw a practice in Texas schools that’s known as “pass the trash.”
It’s a reference to allowing teachers and other educators involved in serious misconduct, including sexual relationships with students, to resign and move on to another school rather than being fired and reported to state education authorities.
Bettencourt, at Patrick’s urging, has filed Senate Bill 7 to make this kind of looking the other way a Class A misdemeanor or even a state jail felony if there is clear intent “to conceal an educator’s criminal record or alleged incident of misconduct.”
With more than 8,600 public school campuses and thousands more private schools, it’s all too easy for educators who commit criminal acts in one district to resign and slip away to another if administrators fail to hold them accountable.
If known misdeeds are reported to state education officials, other districts will know not to hire the perpetrators.
It’s a big step for lawmakers to prescribe criminal penalties for irresponsible school administrators, but in this case the shoe fits.
