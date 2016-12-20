Fort Worth knows best Waze for commuters

Commuting can be stressful.
There seems to always be a spot in your morning commute where traffic jams up, or sometimes a car accident can really impede your trek to work.
Transportation officials try their best to alert drivers of construction or accidents, but that doesn’t help when it comes to stalled cars or obstacles. Google Maps will tell you about traffic but doesn’t always have the most up-to-date maps.
The city of Fort Worth will attempt to communicate road conditions better with a partnership with Waze’s Connected Citizens Program, “a free, two-way data exchange empowering municipal decisions to achieve concrete community impact.”
It will use that data to create the best updates, routes and alerts for Fort Worth drivers. The city can even use the app to alert motorists of special events, like parades.
Waze, a popular navigation app, gives users the ability to report road hazards, like car accidents, road debris and potholes. Other users can validate or deny these reports, which in turn builds a more accurate representation of driving conditions.
Nobody knows local traffic better than locals, and this app will not only keep track of traffic but could also be a useful tool for city officials.
Using the Waze data, the city could help fix trouble traffic areas, modify conditions or find more alternative routes at certain construction zones.
This partnership could even make commuting on Interstate 35W a little less of a headache.
Comments