Abbott can and should do better for pre-K kids

Gov. Greg Abbott pushed hard for “high-quality pre-K programs” for public schools during the 2015 legislative session, but the results were disappointing.
He can do better when lawmakers convene again next year.
In a session that had money available for discretionary spending, Abbott got the 2015 Legislature to deliver $118 million to expand availability of pre-kindergarten classes for 4-year-olds.
But that wasn’t enough. By the time all the eligible school districts had applied for the funding, they received only $734 per child enrolled.
And the available money was doled out in one-year grants, with no guarantee that more would be coming in the future.
Some eligible districts backed out because they knew they couldn’t afford to continue funding extra pre-K programs after the state money ran dry.
There is no doubt that high-quality, full-day pre-K and other early childhood learning initiatives are an outstanding taxpayer investment.
A group of Texas nonprofits released results of a detailed study last week showing clear proof of that value.
Children at Risk, a statewide child advocacy organization, was joined by Fort Worth’s Miles Foundation and the Meadows Foundation of Dallas in sponsoring the study.
Results from more than 6,500 economically disadvantaged students showed that those who were enrolled in high-quality pre-K programs in 2010 and then received quality K-3 education were 40 percent more likely to improve their reading skills at the proper pace by third grade.
Those who did not have the pre-K advantage had an average score of 1,353 on their third-grade STAAR reading tests. Those with quality pre-K and K-3 experience scored an average 1,431.
Educators say students with good reading skills by third grade are much more likely to stay in school and be high achievers throughout their education.
High-quality pre-K is not baby-sitting. Teachers and aides who are properly trained in early childhood education can take these kids through an exciting journey of letters and words and numbers and more.
These children are the future of Texas. State legislators must boost pre-K funding.
