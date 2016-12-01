Special ed metrics need public input

Special education shouldn’t have any enrollment cap, “indicator” or otherwise, and if enough concerned Texans tell the Texas Education Agency, one of its confusing metrics might change.
In September, the Houston Chronicle revealed a troubling TEA guideline. For “reporting purposes,” the agency allocates special education programs for 8.5 percent of all students in each district.
The number is reportedly being used as a cap, possibly keeping some students away from needed special education help.
Now, the feds are involved. The U.S. Education Department’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services will be traveling around Texas with TEA officials to host “listening sessions.”
These sessions will be Dallas, Houston, El Paso, Edinburg and Austin on Dec 12-15. If you can’t make those, you can log a comment until Jan 6, 2017, on the TEA website.
The meetings and website will give anyone a chance to have their voice heard on the issue.
It will also be a good time for TEA to reflect on its “indicator.”
The performance guidelines might not be intended as restrictive, but the convoluted language lends itself to misunderstandings and assumptions.
There shouldn’t be any miscommunication when it comes to a child’s educational needs.
This needs to cleared up, and hearing public input could be the best way to do so.
