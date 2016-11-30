Aquarium brings new life to Ridgmar Mall

A new aquarium could help save an endangered species — Ridgmar mall.
Illinois-based GK Development announced that a new attraction, the SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium, will become an anchor spot at the old mall.
Ridgmar Mall, built in 1970s, has struggled for a decade but continues to surprise Fort Worth. Even as Neiman Marcus and Macy’s pulled out of the west-side shopping center, the trendy clothing retailer H&M chose it for one of only three Tarrant County locations.
Ridgmar also has a Rave Cinema, product of a $3 million renovation.
And now with the new 27,000-square-foot aquarium, the mall off Interstate 30 and Green Oaks Road might thrive.
The aquarium, taking a lower-level space, will be home to over 1,500 animals and 300 species. Customers will be able to pet stingrays, take selfies with snakes and feed toucans.
“With each new tenant and concept, we hope to add exciting and diverse options to the property, making it a retail attraction for the region,” Garo Kholamian, president of GK Development, said in a news release.
The aquarium will help that vision become reality.
