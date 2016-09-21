North Texas Giving Day: fun way to donate

Pull out your wallet.
Thursday marks the day when Dallas-Fort Worth bands together and raises millions for local nonprofits.
Anyone can donate on North Texas Giving Day, an event geared to funnel donations to more than 2,000 organizations each year.
“In seven years, North Texas Giving Day has pumped $119 million into the North Texas community,” according to the the event’s website: In 2015 alone, $33 million went to 2,020 charities in more than 118,000 gifts.
About $5 million of that $33 million went to Tarrant County-based organizations in 2015, and more went to charities serving the entire region.
The fundraiser was started in 2009 by the Communities Foundation of Texas, and there will be scheduled events all over North Texas.
Some organizations, like the University of Texas at Arlington, will offer donation matching, while others will have festivities Thursday evening.
Fort Worth and Arlington mayors will be attendance, along with musical entertainment.
If you’re not able to visit one of the many events, you can always donate online at www.northtexasgivingday.org.
North Texas Giving Days ends at midnight.
It gives everyone the opportunity to foster a small nonprofit to become something greater.
Come out. Have fun. And donate.
