Mounting wave of GOP retirements signals trouble for Trump

0:20 Deaf child dances with joy as he hears drums for first time at Dallas Mavericks game Pause

3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

1:01 Brrrrr! Or should we say "baaaaa"? Here's how some baby goats stay warm at the Stock Show

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

0:30 DFW may not have snow, but there is ice. See the frozen the Fort Worth Water Gardens

3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

1:38 Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

1:28 Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth