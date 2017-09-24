Trump’s NFL tirade shows the nation who he really is: A white supremacist

More Videos 1:33 Andrus can't explain Rangers' woes in Oakland Pause 0:55 TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant' 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:09 TCU's Kenny Hill determined to 'change the narrative about me' 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 1:45 Funding for low-income students gets more scarce while population rises 1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills." 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 2:31 "It's dishonorable..." lack of quorum shuts down debate about public transit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

