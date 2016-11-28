I am an educated woman, and I backed Trump. Here’s why.

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro? Pause

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

2:08 Fans speak out on Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response